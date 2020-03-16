Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD
Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Fort Worth Fertility PA1800 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8145
Usmd Diagnostic Services LLC1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 404, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-6860
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
We love Dr. Kaufmann. After years of trying to conceive we now have our little baby boy all thanks to Dr. K & his fantastic staff. He was so compassionate and wonderful through our miscarriages and many attempts at conceiving. He and his staff are very knowledgeable and happy to answer any and all questions we had. We were so sad to leave him once our treatments were successful, but we’re optimistic about conceiving future children knowing we will have him and his staff to help us!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1780637983
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
