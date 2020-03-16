See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (51)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Kaufmann works at Fort Worth Fertility in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
Dr. Audrey Puentes, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
6 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth Fertility PA
    1800 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 348-8145
  2. 2
    Usmd Diagnostic Services LLC
    1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 404, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-6860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?

    Mar 16, 2020
    We love Dr. Kaufmann. After years of trying to conceive we now have our little baby boy all thanks to Dr. K & his fantastic staff. He was so compassionate and wonderful through our miscarriages and many attempts at conceiving. He and his staff are very knowledgeable and happy to answer any and all questions we had. We were so sad to leave him once our treatments were successful, but we’re optimistic about conceiving future children knowing we will have him and his staff to help us!
    L Lux — Mar 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaufmann to family and friends

    Dr. Kaufmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaufmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780637983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufmann works at Fort Worth Fertility in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kaufmann’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.