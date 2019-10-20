Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3087
-
2
UPMC Monroeville600 Oxford Dr Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufmann?
I had 2 Carpel tunnel surgeries and ulnar nerve surgery. Dr Kaufmann was very professional on all surgeries and very caring as well. His staff called to check on me after surgery which I thought was great. He did both of my dad's C.T. also and my dad was pleased as well. I would recommend him to anyone who needs this type of surgery. My wrists and elbow function much better than them they ever dide
About Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477527943
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufmann accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufmann works at
Dr. Kaufmann has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.