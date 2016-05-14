Dr. Robert Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kauffman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Texas Tech Physicians1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9650Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kauffman is an excellent doctor. He has done more for me in terms of infertility than the other doctors I've seen. He is not an RE and does not do IVF, but IVF is not an option for me anyway. I can tell he genuinely cares about me, my well-being, and helping my husband and I have a child. His nurse, Debbie, is also wonderful. I am very happy with the care I have received.
About Dr. Robert Kauffman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Kauffman speaks Spanish.
