Overview

Dr. Robert Karsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Karsch works at Premier Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.