Dr. Robert Karman, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Karman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Karman works at UofL Health - Medical Center East in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UofL Health - Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 259-6610
  2
    Fern Creek
    8190 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 963-0487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Failure
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I had no problem making an appointment to see Dr. Karman. When I arrived, I was taken care of in a friendly and timely manner. The doctor himself listened to everything I said, made logical recommendations, and explained himself well. He probably could have gotten my insurance to pay for a new sleep study, but he said it didn't seem necessary and so he ordered some other tests plus a new machine. He spoke as though he truly cared about my health concerns and wants my therapy to work better than it has been.
    About Dr. Robert Karman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588695886
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Karman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karman works at UofL Health - Medical Center East in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Karman’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Karman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

