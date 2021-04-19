Dr. Kaplinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kaplinsky, MD
Dr. Robert Kaplinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Northwest Metropolitan Urology Associates S.c.7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 17, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (773) 775-0800
Uropartners Park Ridge350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 106, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 470-1500
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The man is brilliant and performed surgery on me twice. Using the most modern techniques(I checked) I had minimal pain and ideal outcomes. He is a surgeon in urology and that I think is his primary focus.
About Dr. Robert Kaplinsky, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kaplinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplinsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.