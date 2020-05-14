See All Gastroenterologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania

Dr. Kaplan works at Gastro Health in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Boynton Beach
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 732-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acid Reflux
Acute Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia
Anal Abscess
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bravo pH Testing
Celiac Disease
Colitis
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colorectal Cancer
Condyloma
Dermatitis
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Digestive Disorders
Diverticular Diseases
Diverticulitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Incontinence
Food Allergy
Functional Dyspepsia
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Nutritional Counseling
Pancreatic Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pilonidal Cyst
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Rectourethral Fistula
Reflux Esophagitis
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus
Swallowing Disorders
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Care Partners

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robert Kaplan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1407810476
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Ny Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Gastro Health in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

