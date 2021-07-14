Overview

Dr. Robert Kantor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Kantor works at National Jewish Health-Western Hematology Oncology in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.