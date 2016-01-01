Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kalter, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kalter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kalter works at
Locations
Robert L Kalter MD4242 Medical Dr Ste 7200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 525-9945
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kalter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1912910456
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
