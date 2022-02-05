Overview

Dr. Robert Kalish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Kalish works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.