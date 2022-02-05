Dr. Robert Kalish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kalish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kalish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center Rheumatology800 Washington St # 599, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I went to see him to find out if a rheumatoid disease explained my symptoms. He examined my joints thoroughly, and explained his conclusions. He showed that he cared for my pains and ailments.
About Dr. Robert Kalish, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215974084
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kalish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalish has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalish.
