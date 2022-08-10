See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kalimi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Mitral Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

    SSUH - Dept of Pediatrics
    301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 968-3215
    North Shore University Hospital Thcc Sgy
    300 Community Dr # 1DSU, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-4970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Mitral Valve Surgery
Treatment frequency



Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2022
    My father was lucky enough to be under the care of Dr. Kalimi at South Shore Hospital from 6/12-8/3. There are no words to express the gratitude my family and I have to Dr. Kalimi. On 7/3, he preformed a very rare Commando heart surgery on my father, replacing his aortic valve, mitral valve and reconstructing his aortic curtain. This is a very rare procedure and the odds were not in my father’s favor. What made him beat the odds was the skill of Dr. Kalimi and his team. As an added bonus, he also has an outstanding bedside manner and kept the entire family at ease throughout. There is no longer a need to go to the city or St. Francis. Dr. Kalimi is a leader in cardio thoracic surgery. We will be forever grateful to him.
    Jodie Macher — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588719231
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalimi has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Mitral Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

