Overview

Dr. Robert Kalimi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kalimi works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Mitral Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.