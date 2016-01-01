Dr. Robert Kalb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kalb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kalb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Cornell University Weill Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kalb works at
Locations
-
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
About Dr. Robert Kalb, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790719466
Education & Certifications
- Yale University/West Haven VA Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Cornell University Weill Medical College
- Neurology
