Dr. Robert Kahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kahan works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1215 New Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He nice of course but he knows about your heart, smart doctor, keeps himself and staff up to date with the latest and thats what a smart person looks for a compassionate caring doctor that really cares about you.
About Dr. Robert Kahan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790871671
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- SI Hosp
- Staten Island Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
