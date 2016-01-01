See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Kagawa works at Texas Breast Specialists in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Queens University Medical Group
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 686-4656
  2. 2
    Queens University Medical Group
    405 N Kuakini St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 686-4656
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Kuakini Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Immunization Administration
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164455861
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Hawaii Integerated Orthopaedic Residency
    • St Mary's Hospital
    • St Marys Med Center
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kagawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kagawa works at Texas Breast Specialists in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kagawa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagawa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

