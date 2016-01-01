Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Kagawa works at
Locations
-
1
Queens University Medical Group1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 686-4656
-
2
Queens University Medical Group405 N Kuakini St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 686-4656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kagawa?
About Dr. Robert Kagawa, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164455861
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii Integerated Orthopaedic Residency
- St Mary's Hospital
- St Marys Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagawa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagawa works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.