Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Kagan works at
Locations
-
1
National Pain Centers LLC800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 952-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kagan?
Went to Dr. Kagan for a tummy tuck and breast lift. He was great, I am 5 years out an d look as good as when it was first done. Very professional staff, reasonably priced and would recommend his practice to everyone..
About Dr. Robert Kagan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841356573
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagan works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.