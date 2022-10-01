Overview

Dr. Robert Kadoko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Kadoko works at Bedford Orthopedics in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.