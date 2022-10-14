Overview

Dr. Robert Kadish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kadish works at Foot Health Center in Covington, LA with other offices in La Place, LA and Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.