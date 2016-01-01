Dr. Kadish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Kadish, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kadish, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
Dept of Neurosurgery175 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-6387
University of Utah Center for Alzheimer's Care- Neurology Clinic729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 585-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kadish, MD
- Neurology
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1386038362
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
