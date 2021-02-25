See All Plastic Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Robert Kachenmeister, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kachenmeister, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Kachenmeister works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Associates
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 410, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Robert Kachenmeister, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497885982
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Kachenmeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachenmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kachenmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kachenmeister works at Plastic Surgery Associates in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kachenmeister’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kachenmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kachenmeister.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachenmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachenmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

