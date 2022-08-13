Overview

Dr. Robert Jyung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Jyung works at Rutgers Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholesteatoma, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

