Dr. Robert Jyung, MD
Dr. Robert Jyung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 295-5762
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have had Dr. Jyung as my ENT surgeon! He does a wonderful job of walking his patients through this stressful journey. He is very personable, knowledgeable, and will take the time to answer any of your questions/concerns, which made me feel very comfortable! It has been 2 months since my tumor was removed and I’m feeling so much better and looking forward to a full recovery within the next couple of months.
About Dr. Robert Jyung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427083138
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jyung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jyung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jyung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jyung has seen patients for Cholesteatoma, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jyung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jyung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jyung.
