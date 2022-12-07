Overview

Dr. Robert Jurko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Jurko works at VIRGINIA HEALTH NETWORK INC in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.