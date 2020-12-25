Dr. Robert Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jones, MD
Dr. Robert Jones, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Midland, MI. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Scheurer Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Midmichigan Medical Center - Midland2660 W Sugnet Rd, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 488-5410
-
2
Nuclear Medicine At the Orchard Buliding- Midmichigan Health4100 Campus Ridge Dr, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 488-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Scheurer Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Jones is tremendously qualified and competent surgeon, he is one of the best in the United States of America
About Dr. Robert Jones, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1366422859
Education & Certifications
- Cardiothoracic Surgery Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
- Thoracic Surgery Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
- Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
