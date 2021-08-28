Dr. Robert Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Bartlett Office3045 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000
Poplar Office4515 Poplar Ave Ste 206, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riley Jones is the best period! Look no further, I came to him back in 2013 with a completely torn achilles tendon, I saw him on Thursday and Friday morning I was getting the lastest and greatest cutting edge surgery, not the old school long ugly scar up the back of your leg, I am telling you guys the small incision is no bigger than a toddler's thumb nail, yes amazing right! Dr. Riley Jones is at the top of his game and I have been recently been seeing him now for knee problems and of course in true fashion, he is getting me back to 100%. Also big shout out to his nursing staff they have such great care and customer service I have been a part of, they are really there to help and make sure you're on top of your health. In closing I would like to thank you Dr. Jones for your level of care and concern and also fixing the problem and thank you nursing staff for caring and the level of work you all do!
About Dr. Robert Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1306831144
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin
- City Memphis Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
