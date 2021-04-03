Dr. Robert Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jones, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6967Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centennial Heart - Steam Plant Rd300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 100A, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 703-2333
Centennial Heart - New Shackle Island Rd353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 300C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-5792Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience - Dr. Jones and his staff were all amazing. He is an outstanding doctor and genuinely cares about his patients. I am very thankful for him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Jones, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1144309121
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
