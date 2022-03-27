Dr. Robert Jolson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jolson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jolson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Jolson works at
Locations
Tch Dermatology Associates11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 221-5500
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center Ft. Wright1955 Dixie Hwy, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (513) 221-5500
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Orthopedic & Sports Medicine3950 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 221-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jolson is a very patient doctor who explains every procedure and asks if you have questions or concerns. I would recommend him to my family or friends!
About Dr. Robert Jolson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1225084593
Education & Certifications
- Wesley Nottage, MD
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Jolson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jolson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jolson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jolson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.