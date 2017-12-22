Overview

Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.