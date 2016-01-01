Dr. Robert Johnson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Johnson Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Johnson Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Mercy Urology1965 S Fremont Ave Ste 370, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-0300
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
