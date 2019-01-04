Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. San Luis Obispo Radiation Oncology Center100 Casa St Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1932
Eisenhower Bighorn Radiation Oncology Center- Eisenhower George and Julia Argyros Health Center45280 Seeley Dr Fl 1, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 346-7655
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is kind and compassionate. His staff is as well. He takes the time to really listen and provides information in a way that a patient can understand. I highly recommend him if you find yourself in the situation or needing a Radiation Oncologist in San Luis Obispo.
About Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
