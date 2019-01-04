Overview

Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.