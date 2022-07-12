Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD
Dr. Robert Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Robert W Johnson, MD2251 Pimmit Dr Ste C3, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 883-9033
I’ve been a patient for nearly 30 years. Dr. Johnson has always provided attentive, intelligent, positive, insightful, and professional service.
- 43 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
