Dr. Jobe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jobe, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jobe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Jobe works at
Locations
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh)2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-5380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wilson Medical Center1705 Tarboro St SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-8040
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (wilson)2605 Forest Hills Rd SW Ste D, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 243-7161
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best you will find, been my Cardiologist and Surgeon for years.
About Dr. Robert Jobe, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154329670
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jobe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jobe has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jobe speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobe.
