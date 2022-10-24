Dr. Robert Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jimenez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Broward Vein and Vascular2960 N State Road 7 Ste 108, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (754) 307-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to answer my questions respected my knowledge of my history and explained the things I needed to watch for with my history of a aortic dissection
About Dr. Robert Jimenez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861713943
Education & Certifications
- M'aimonides Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University of Michigan
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
