Overview

Dr. Robert Jimenez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at Broward Vein And Vascular in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.