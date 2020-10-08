Dr. Robert Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Jenkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
-
2
Rheumatology Associates - Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 515, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 540-0700
-
3
Dr Richard Brooks2504 Ridge Rd Ste 101, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 540-0700
-
4
Rheumatology Associates - Duncanville903 S Main St Ste 101, Duncanville, TX 75137 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
My husband went to him with baseball mitts for hand. That is how swollen they were. Dr. Jenkins helped him and my hubby has normal hands with no joint pain.
About Dr. Robert Jenkins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518966100
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.