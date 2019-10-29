Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Yuma District Hospital.
Dr. Jelinek works at
Locations
-
1
Columbine Foot & Ankle Center P C.350 Broadway St Ste 208, Boulder, CO 80305 Directions (303) 499-4448
-
2
Swing Bed1000 W 8th Ave, Yuma, CO 80759 Directions (303) 651-8025Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jelinek?
Dr. Jelinek solved my foot problem when walking and running by designing insoles for me. He is a very competent and thoughtful medical professional. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730173519
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jelinek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jelinek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jelinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jelinek works at
Dr. Jelinek has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot Sprain and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jelinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jelinek speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jelinek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jelinek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jelinek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jelinek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.