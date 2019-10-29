Overview

Dr. Robert Jelinek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Yuma District Hospital.



Dr. Jelinek works at Columbine Foot And Ankle Clinic in Boulder, CO with other offices in Yuma, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Foot Sprain and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.