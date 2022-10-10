See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Robert Jason, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Jason, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Jason works at Dr. Robert Alan Jason MD in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Great Neck Women's Medical Care
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-4020

  • North Shore University Hospital

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Jasons for almost ten yrs. You'll find his staff professional and accommodating. There's never a long wait and everyone is very kind. Dr.Jason is friendly and gentle and he never rushes you out of his office. He's extremely generous with his time and answers all your questions. I am very grateful to be in his care and I encourage you to do the same.
    Janet C — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Jason, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295739175
    Education & Certifications

    • Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Jason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jason works at Dr. Robert Alan Jason MD in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jason’s profile.

    Dr. Jason has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

