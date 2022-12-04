Dr. Jao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jao, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Jao works at
Locations
Robert V Jao MD Inc. A Hawaii Corp.642 Ulukahiki St Ste 100, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 547-6541
Ohana Medical Group LLC407 Uluniu St Ste 113, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-4665
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Jao's for several years after moving to Hawaii from California. As I was new to the island and health care networks, I was apprehensive at first. Thankfully, Dr. Jao was an immediate relieve and has become the most trusted doctor I've seen. Due to my personal health and professional moves, I've seen 4 other Gastroenterologists and Dr. Joa is hands down the best! Dr. Jao has always treated me as a friend, has aimed to teach me about my health, and considered my comfort above all. His staff is very approachable and incredibly kind. I am so glad to have found this office.
About Dr. Robert Jao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1285707547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jao has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jao speaks Cantonese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Jao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jao.
