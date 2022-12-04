Overview

Dr. Robert Jao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Jao works at Robert V Jao MD in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.