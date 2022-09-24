Dr. Robert Janigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Janigian, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Janigian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Janigian works at
Locations
1
Wakefield Pediatrics LLC46 Holley St Ste 3, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 284-1737Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
2
Janigian Retina Associates120 Dudley St Ste 303, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 369-7773
3
Quest Diagnostics70 Kenyon Ave Ste 15, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 369-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Janigian did the most comprehensive eye exam I’ve had in many years. It’s great to have confidence that I - and all of his fortunate patients - will receive optimal vision care. Incredible as it is in today’s world, Dr. Janigian actually READS YOUR MEDICAL REPORTS, prior to your appointment. And I must remark that all of his office staff is equally conscientious and organized. Of course, his office is justifiably very busy - and full of happy patients.
About Dr. Robert Janigian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1831195965
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Janigian works at
