Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Locations
Dr Crystal Anderson2535 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 221-5750
Hendrickson & Hunt Pain Management Physicians2350 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 221-5764
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jamieson is fantastic, he just performed my 4th knee surgery on my right knee and my recovery has been better with him and his guidance then the previous 3 I have had by another dr! He is confident in what he does and takes any anxieties you may have away! Him and his staff are absolutely fantastic, you feel taken care of and never rushed, even with this pandemic going on, I had a great FaceTime appointment today! Thank you for all you do Dr Jamieson!
About Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Joint Replacement Institute
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
