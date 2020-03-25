See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Folsom, CA
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Jamieson works at Dr Crystal Anderson in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Crystal Anderson
    2535 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 221-5750
    Hendrickson & Hunt Pain Management Physicians
    2350 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 221-5764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr Jamieson is fantastic, he just performed my 4th knee surgery on my right knee and my recovery has been better with him and his guidance then the previous 3 I have had by another dr! He is confident in what he does and takes any anxieties you may have away! Him and his staff are absolutely fantastic, you feel taken care of and never rushed, even with this pandemic going on, I had a great FaceTime appointment today! Thank you for all you do Dr Jamieson!
    Laura Martin — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1528220522
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joint Replacement Institute
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson works at Dr Crystal Anderson in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jamieson’s profile.

    Dr. Jamieson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamieson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

