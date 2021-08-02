Dr. Robert Jamieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jamieson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Jamieson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Locations
Centennial330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jamieson has been my doctor for many years. He is always understanding and explains treatments completely. Great personality and a joy to visit.
About Dr. Robert Jamieson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184602757
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Dr. Jamieson has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamieson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.
