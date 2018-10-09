Overview

Dr. Robert James, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. James works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.