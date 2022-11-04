Dr. Robert Jakubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jakubowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Jakubowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Premier Pain Consultants Pllc5522 Lone Star Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 616-9400
Garza Medical Group740 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 256-1539
Garza Medical Group5414 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 265, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 256-1539Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been going to doctor Robert Jakubowski for over 8 years. I was working out of the country and was running out of medication. Contacted Dr. Jakubowski through the patient portal and he immediately responded the same night. He was on vacation, and he sent a prescription to the pharmacy in the country where I was in, and it was around 9 PM at night and 10 AM where I was. Dr. Jakubowski is our favorite medical provider. He is always friendly, and thoughtful, and puts our concerns first. I can not speak more highly of him.
About Dr. Robert Jakubowski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780654475
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of Wisc Affil Hosps
- Med Coll of WI
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jakubowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakubowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakubowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakubowski works at
Dr. Jakubowski speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.