Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jacoby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Jacoby works at
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 208-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring doctor who was also fun to visit with. Great at diagnosis and treatment. Realistic and honest with my family. I miss him in Mpls.
About Dr. Robert Jacoby, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1518961531
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.