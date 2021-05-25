Dr. Robert Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jacobson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
North Texas Colon & Rectal3409 Worth St Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had diverticula's he treated it for 2 years it got worse he removed 12" of colon today I feel great this was 10 years ago he is superman in my books
About Dr. Robert Jacobson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Constipation, Ulcerative Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
