Overview

Dr. Robert Jacobson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobson works at North Texas Colon & Rectal in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Ulcerative Colitis and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.