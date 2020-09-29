Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Surgery of New York, PC4616 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-7070Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
He did breast implants for me 22 years ago, he is an amazing surgeon and person, I would only trust him for any procedures
About Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194810390
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Residency - Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg, PA
- Polyclin Med Ctr
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Pennsylvania - B.A.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.