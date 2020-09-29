See All Plastic Surgeons in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Cosmetic Surgery of New York, PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery of New York, PC
    4616 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 473-7070
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(57)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194810390
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • General Surgery Residency - Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg, PA
Internship
  • Polyclin Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Undergraduate School
  • University of Pennsylvania - B.A.
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacobs works at Cosmetic Surgery of New York, PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

