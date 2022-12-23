Overview

Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tehachapi, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Alpine Medical Group in Tehachapi, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Pharyngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.