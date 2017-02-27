Overview

Dr. Robert Jackson II, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin, Dukes Memorial Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Jackson II works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care-Berlin in Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.