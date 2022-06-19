See All Neurosurgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson works at Champaign Dental Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Beel Medical Inc.
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 405, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 588-5800
  2
    Saddleback Memorial Medical Center
    24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 837-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Dr. Jackson operated on me last month after I had a seizure. Doctors found a stage four tumor in my brain. After two surgeries and hemorrhaging he was able to remove a big chunk of the tumor. A very difficult procedure as I have really prominent veins. He removed a big piece of my tumor and put me in a good spot to win this war.
    Brain Cancer Operation — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Jackson, MD

Specialties

    Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023003605
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Champaign Dental Group in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

