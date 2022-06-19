Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Beel Medical Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 405, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-5800
-
2
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson operated on me last month after I had a seizure. Doctors found a stage four tumor in my brain. After two surgeries and hemorrhaging he was able to remove a big chunk of the tumor. A very difficult procedure as I have really prominent veins. He removed a big piece of my tumor and put me in a good spot to win this war.
About Dr. Robert Jackson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023003605
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
