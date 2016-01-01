See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Jack, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Jack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jack works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Robert Jack, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1023429057
Education & Certifications

  • Rothman Orthopaedic Institute/Thomas Jefferson University
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

