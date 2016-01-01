Dr. Robert Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jack, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jack works at
Locations
Houston Methodist6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 441-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Jack, MD
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute/Thomas Jefferson University
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
