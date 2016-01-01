Overview

Dr. Robert Purgert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University In St. Louis and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Purgert works at Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in South Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

