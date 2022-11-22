Overview

Dr. Robert Izor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas|Uthsch Med Sch/Meml Hermann Hospital



Dr. Izor works at Neurology Solutions in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Sleep Apnea and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.