Overview

Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Ivker works at New Jersey Urology in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.