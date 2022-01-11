Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ivker, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Ivker, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Ivker works at
Locations
-
1
Prostate Cancer Center375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 251, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ivker?
Dr. Inker The nurses and all his staff are very professional. They treat my brother and he’s on his 43 Treatment his last treatment is tomorrow. I recommend it to my family and friends. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Robert Ivker, DO
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1922133057
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Long Beach Meml Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivker works at
Dr. Ivker speaks Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.